Rajiv in top 15 at ARRC third round practice

Press Trust of India  |  Buriram (Thailand) 

Honda Racing India riders Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar Friday completed a positive opening day of practice in Round 3 of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) here.

Clocking his best practice lap time of 1:55:146, Rajiv Sethu has recorded his new fastest lap time at the Chang circuit. Shaving off 3 seconds from his lap times between the 3 practice sessions, Rajiv's gap with the fastest rider has now reduced to just 2 seconds. This puts him in the top 15 bunch after the practice.

His teammate Senthil - the rookie 18-year-old rider -- reduced his lap time by more than 1 second between FP1, FP2 and FP3. Combined practice result saw Senthil finish 20th with lap time of 1:57:766.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 18:30 IST

