JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP, JD(U) candidates win Bihar Council two seats unopposed

Army officer suffers gunshot injury in J-K's Ladakh
Business Standard

Unemployment rate at 6.1 pc in 2017-18, confirms govt data

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Confirming unemployment rate projected in a pre-election leaked report, the government Friday said joblessness in the country was 6.1 per cent of total labour force during 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.

The data released by the government on a day when Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge showed 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youth being jobless, while the percentage for the rural was 5.3 per cent.

The joblessness among male on all India basis was 6.2 per cent, while it was 5.7 per cent in case of females.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 18:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU