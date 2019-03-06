Rajnath Singh inaugurates CRPF training centre in Jodhpur

Wednesday inaugurated a training centre of the at Paladi Khinchiyan village here.

He inaugurated it remotely from

Spread over 175 acres, training can be provided to 1,600 security personnel at the centre every year.

The land had been sanctioned for the centre at Paladi Khinchiyan village in 2011 by the to the home ministry, and a budget of Rs 73 crore had been allotted for its construction in two parts in 2015 and 2016, officials said.

Since September 2014, the centre was operating from a temporary facility in and so far, 5,439 personnel have completed their training. Now, the centre has a permanent facility, they said



Of the 5,439 cadets, 3,103 are from the CRPF, 572 from the and police and the rest 1,764 have been service trainees, the officials said.

The new centre has been handed over to the CRPF and soon the training facility will be shifted to Paladi Khinchiyan from Suratgarh, an said.

The construction of the centre had started in 2016.

"We have four barracks to accommodate 405 trainees in each barrack. By this account, we would be training 1,620 personnel per year," said the official, adding that the centre also has quarters to accommodate their families.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)