Rajnath to inaugurate projects related to construction of houses for CRPF, BSF personnel Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Process to fill 76,000 vacancies in central paramilitary forces launched
Slain CAPFs' families felicitated
All CAPFs 'organised services' for promotion, service related benefits, holds SC
MHA convenes meeting of CAPF DsG to correct retirement age anomaly
HC strikes down retirement age of 57 for commandant, below ranks in CRPF, ITBP, BSF
-
Home Minister Rajnath Singh will on Tuesday inaugurate 29 projects related to construction of residential and non-residential buildings of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) like the CRPF and the BSF worth Rs 1,714.97 crore, the Home Ministry said Monday.
These buildings have been constructed at various locations across the country, an official release said.
The projects involve 53 non-residential buildings and 4,723 residential quarters, it added.
The home minister will inaugurate 29 infrastructure projects, both residential and non-residential buildings, of the Central Armed Police Forces -- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, NDRF and SSB, the release said.
The Delhi Police and central police organisations -- Land Ports Authority of India and Central Forensic Science Laboratories -- will also be benefitted from the projects, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU