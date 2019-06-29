Pakistan's heaviest man undergoes successful liposuction surgery

Pakistan's heaviest man, who weighs over 330kg, has undergone successful liposuction surgery in a hospital here.

Noorul Hassan, 55, a resident of Sadiqabad, some 400kms from Lahore, was shifted to a military hospital here on June 18 after the wall of his house was broken by emergency service personnel with the help of the army.

Hassan, who underwent the surgery on Friday, will remain under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) till Tuesday.

Mauz-ul-Hassan, who performed the surgery on the patient, said the operation was risky but the patient is out of danger.

Noorul Hassan will stabilize over the next four days and he may shed over 100kg in coming six months, he said, adding the procedure lasted for one hour and forty minutes.

Hassan, who was unable to move freely due to being overweight and also because of other medical complications, had narrated his plight on social media.

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa made special arrangements for his transfer and treatment.

Personnel from the Rescue 1122 had to break the wall of his house to take him outside as he was too big to pass through the main gate of his house.

According to media reports, Hassan is the heaviest man in Pakistan, but there is no official confirmation about this.

Earlier in 2017, Pakistan's most obese person with a weight of 360 kg underwent a laparoscopic surgery and succeeded to bring his weight below 200 kg.

According to a survey report released by the Pakistan Endocrine Society last year, 29 per cent of the Pakistani population is overweight, out of which 51 per cent are categorised in the obesity class.

