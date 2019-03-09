Rajnath Singh visits temple in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
BJP uses politics for empowerment of nation: Rajnath Singh
Rajnath calls for patience on Ram temple in Ayodhya; Gadkari for mutual consent
No more waving of white flag if Pak violates ceasefire: Rajnath
Ending terrorism pre-condition for dialogue with Pak: Rajnath
Ram temple to be built in conducive environment: Rajnath Singh
-
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Polali Shree Rajarajeshwari temple and offered prayers Saturday.
Singh was accompanied by Nalin Kumar Kateel MP, Rajesh Naik MLA, and other BJP leaders.
The visit was during the celebration of 'Brahmakalashotsava' at the temple.
Earlier in the day, state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa also visited the temple along with his son B Y Raghavendra MP.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU