Rajnath Singh visits temple in Karnataka

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Polali Shree Rajarajeshwari temple and offered prayers Saturday.

Singh was accompanied by Nalin Kumar Kateel MP, Rajesh Naik MLA, and other BJP leaders.

The visit was during the celebration of 'Brahmakalashotsava' at the temple.

Earlier in the day, state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa also visited the temple along with his son B Y Raghavendra MP.

First Published: Sat, March 09 2019. 21:05 IST

