Rajnath visits DIG of J&K police at AIIMS

visited AIIMS here on Sunday to enquire about the health of of police Amit Kumar, who was injured during an encounter with terrorists in last week.

"Visited AIIMS to inquire about the health of DIG @JmuKmrPolice, who was severely injured in a recent counter terror operation in Officers like him lift the morale of forces with their action. I salute his courage and the bravery exhibited by his team," Singh tweeted after meeting Kumar.

The DIG had received a gunshot wound in the abdomen during the encounter last Monday in Pulwama's Pinglan area, about 12 km from where a suicide bomber belonging to the drove his explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus on February 14, killing 40 personnel.

Kumar was undergoing treatment at an in and was airlifted to the AIIMS on Friday night. of State for Home Kiren Rijiju had visited him at the hospital on Saturday, officials said.

The Pinglan encounter had claimed the lives of five security personnel including an Army major, a civilian and three terrorists, including the mastermind of the February 14 terror attack. An was also injured when a bullet ricochetted and hit him on his leg.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)