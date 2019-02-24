Pak appoints 2 administrators to supervise JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur

Pakistani authorities have appointed two administrators to supervise a seminary and a mosque believed to be the headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, the terror outfit which claimed responsibility for the suicide attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel in

The government appointed the administrators two days after it announced taking over the control of Madrassatul Sabir and Jamia-e- in Bahawalpur, over 400-km from

The seminary and mosque are believed to be the (JeM) outfit.

"The government has appointed Mohammad Ali, district Auqaf and Ghulam Abbas, to supervise the administrative affairs of Jamia-e- and Madrassatul Sabir, Bahawalpur, respectively," said a senior of the government.

Jamia-e- is located in the densly populated industrial area in Model Town-B of Bahawalpur while Madrassatul Sabir is situated on on the outskirts of the city.

Earlier in a complete U-turn, the government dismissed its own claim of taking over the control of in Bahawalpur and said the complex had no link with the JeM.

In a video message on social media, Pakistan's said the took administrative control of Madrassatul Sabir and Jamia-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur in line with the decisions taken during the meeting held on Thursday and as part of the Plan.

Rejecting his earlier announcement that the complex was JeM headquarters, Chaudhry said, "This is the madrassah (seminary) and is doing propaganda that it is the JeM headquarters".

On Friday, the told that the had "taken over the control of the in Bahawalpur".

"The government of Punjab has taken over the control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, allegedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad, and appointed an to manage its affairs," he had said.

It was the first time in years that the campus, about 430-km from Lahore, had been acknowledged by to be the headquarters of the Masood Azhar-led JeM.

A statement issued by the on Friday also said the crackdown on Jaish "has been taken in line with the decision of the meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Imran Khan".

The Islamic seminary in the campus has a faculty of 70 teachers and currently 600 students were studying in it, the statement said, adding that were providing security and protection to the campus.

Since 2002 when the JeM was banned, different intelligence agencies have been regularly monitoring the mosque and the seminary, the said.

on Thursday also banned the 2008 attack mastermind Jamat-ud-Dawa and its charity wing

Earlier, the two outfits were kept on the watchlist of the

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the militant group which is responsible for carrying out the attack that killed 166 people.

It was declared a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying a huge quantity of explosives into their bus in district.

Tensions between the two countries have heightened after the attack with asking Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control.

also announced the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan and hiked the customs duty by 200 per cent on goods originating from Pakistan.

