Rallis India appoints Sanjiv Lal as MD, CEO

Crop solution company Rallis India Saturday said it has appointed Sanjiv Lal as its managing director and CEO.
The Board of Directors at its meeting unanimously approved the appointment of Lal for a period of five years from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders, company said in a release here.
R Mukundan, currently the Managing Director and CEO will relinquish his role on March 31, while continuing as non-executive director on the Board.
Lal is currently the Chief Operating Officer (India Chemicals Business) at Tata Chemicals, the parent entity, with over 35 years of experience across Hindustan Lever and Tata Chemicals.
"I am pleased to welcome Lal to the Rallis family. Lal brings with him a depth of manufacturing and operational experience, business expertise and knowledge of process chemistry - all of which would be hugely useful in Rallis' future journey," Bhaskar Bhat, Chairman of Rallis said.
