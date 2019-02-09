Rallis India appoints Sanjiv Lal as MD, CEO

Crop solution company Saturday said it has appointed Lal as its managing director and CEO.

The Board of Directors at its meeting unanimously approved the appointment of Lal for a period of five years from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders, company said in a release here.

R Mukundan, currently the will relinquish his role on March 31, while continuing as on the Board.

Lal is currently the (India Chemicals Business) at Tata Chemicals, the parent entity, with over 35 years of experience across and Tata Chemicals.

"I am pleased to welcome Lal to the Rallis family. Lal brings with him a depth of and operational experience, business expertise and knowledge of process chemistry - all of which would be hugely useful in Rallis' future journey," Bhaskar Bhat, of Rallis said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)