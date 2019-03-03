Rain lashes parts of Delhi

Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday with the minimum being recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

The maximum settled at 22.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, a MeT said.

Rainfall of 9.6 mm was recorded by the Safdarjung observatory, while 7.1 mm rainfall was recorded by the and 5.4 mm by the Lodhi Road observatory, he said.

He further said hailstorm was likely at isolated pockets of the city.

The humidity oscillated between 71 and 100 per cent.

On Saturday, the maximum was recorded at 19.3 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the season's average.

The MeT has forecast shallow fog in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies with light rain or thunderstorms on Monday.

"The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 11 and 22 degrees respectively on Monday," the said.

