Puducherry Agri dept already in sync with PM Kisan scheme:

A group of farmers from the Union territory Sunday witnessed the inauguration of Prime minister Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan), which was telecast live through web, here.

In a twitter message, the former IPS said, "In Puducherry, farmers/Kisans assembled to listen to PM- Scheme.

Puducherry Agriculture Department is already in sync with the scheme. And our farmers benefitting as announced."



Under the Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers cultivating upto two hectares would get a direct cash support of Rs 6000 annually, payable in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

