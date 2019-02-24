Puducherry Agri dept already in sync with PM Kisan scheme:

-
A group of farmers from the Union territory Sunday witnessed the inauguration of Prime minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan), which was telecast live through web, here.
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi made necessary arrangements for the farmers to watch the inauguration of the scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh.
In a twitter message, the former IPS officer said, "In Puducherry, farmers/Kisans assembled to listen to PM-KISAN Scheme.
Puducherry Agriculture Department is already in sync with the scheme. And our farmers benefitting as announced."
Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers cultivating upto two hectares would get a direct cash support of Rs 6000 annually, payable in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each.
