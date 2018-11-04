No power in world can stop Ram Temple construction: Giriraj Singh

-
Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that no power in the world could stop the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Speaking on the ongoing Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue, Singh informed that BJP's Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Rakesh Sinha would bring a private members' bill for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
"The main thing which has to be seen is that whether Congress will come forward to support the bill or any other political outfit. Building a Ram Temple is a wish of crores of Hindu devotees. Let's see if they support or not." he added.
The BJP minister also urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the Supreme Court to look into the matter and chalk out an effective solution.
"It has been so many years, but this matter has been hanging in the air. Both the Centre and judiciary must pave some way for the solution. In the past, there were certain cases which got resolved overnight by the judiciary then why not this case where the faith of lakhs of Hindus is there," Singh said.
The statement from Singh came just a few days after Rakesh Sinha commented on the Ayodhya dispute and questioned, "How many days SC (Supreme Court) took to give a verdict on Article 377, Jallikattu, Sabarimala? But Ayodhya is not in priority for decades and decades. It is a top priority of the Hindu society."
"Will @RahulGandhi @SitaramYechury @laluprasadrjd Mayawati ji support Private member bill on Ayodhya? They frequently ask the date '?????? ??? ??????? ' to @RSSorg @BJP4India ,now onus on them to answer," Sinha wrote on his Twitter handle on November 1.
The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1578 in Ayodhya, was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram Temple that originally stood here. Since then, several hearings have been held in the top court to resolve the issue.
On October 29, the Supreme Court adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till next year to fix a date for the hearing. The court was hearing the matter which challenged the 2010 ruling of the Allahabad High Court which divided the disputed land into three parts.
