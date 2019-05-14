Rami Malek in talks for Warner Bros' 'Little Things'

Oscar is in negotiations to board Washington-starrer cop thriller "Little Things".

According to Variety, John Lee Hancock, best known for "The Blind Side" and "The Highwaymen", will helm the project from his own script.

The story revolves around a burned-out named (Washington), who teams with a crack LASD detective, Baxter, to reel in a wily serial killer.

Deke's nose for the "little things" proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils in a soul-shattering dilemma.

If finalised, will take on the role of

The studio hopes to begin production on the project by this summer.

The 38-year-old is currently working on Bond 25, where he is playing the villain. The film is scheduled for release on April 3, 2020.

