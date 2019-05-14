Delhi police nabs absconding Jaish terrorist from Srinagar

Police has arrested an alleged terrorist of carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh from Srinagar, officials said Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Majeed Baba, a resident of Magrepora district of Sopore, they said.

The arrest was made on Saturday evening from Soura in downtown Srinagar, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, of Police (Special Cell) said.

Baba will be produced before the of and brought to on transit remand, police said.

