Attempts by some in Cong to block rise of Dalits: Parameshwara

Alleging that there were attempts by some in the Congress to block the rise of Dalit leaders, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara Sunday claimed that he has thrice been denied the chief ministerial post, as he belonged to the community.
Speaking at a programme in Davangere, Parameshwara, a Dalit, said, "Basavalingappa missed the chief ministerial post and so did K H Ranganath.
My elder brother Mallikarjuna Kharge also could not become the chief minister.. I missed it thrice.. Some how after much dilemma they made me the deputy chief minister."
Parameshwara alleged that some people wanted to suppress him politically.
