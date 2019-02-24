Attempts by some in Cong to block rise of Dalits: Parameshwara

Alleging that there were attempts by some in the to block the rise of leaders, Deputy G Parameshwara Sunday claimed that he has thrice been denied the chief ministerial post, as he belonged to the community.

Speaking at a programme in Davangere, Parameshwara, a Dalit, said, "Basavalingappa missed the chief ministerial post and so did K H Ranganath.

My elder brother also could not become the . I missed it thrice.. Some how after much dilemma they made me the deputy "



Parameshwara alleged that some people wanted to suppress him politically.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)