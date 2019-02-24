JUST IN
Australia beat India by three wickets in a thrilling T20I

Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam 

Australia defeated India by three wickets in a thrilling T20I here Sunday.

India managed only 126 for 7 in their 20 overs against Australia despite a half-century from comeback man KL Rahul.

Save opener Rahul's 50 off 36 balls and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unbeaten 29 off 37 balls, none of the other Indian batsmen could manage a significant knock.

For Australia, Nathan Coulter-Nile took 3 for 26 in four overs.

Glen Maxwell top-scored for Australia with a 43-ball 56.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets.

Brief Scores:

India: 126/7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 50 off 36 balls, MS Dhoni 29 no, Nathan Coulter-Nile 3/26 in 4 overs)


Australia: 127-7 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 56; Jasprit Bumrah 3/16).

