Rape case: Goa court refuses to stay framing of charges against Cong MLA

A local court Monday refused to



stay the of charges against MLA Atanasio Monserratte, accused of raping a minor girl in 2016.

District and dismissed the application filed by Monserratte seeking to drop charges against him.

The had, last year, filed a 250-page charge sheet in against Monserratte under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The MLA was also booked under Act for use of cell phone in the alleged crime.

Monserratte had moved the application last month seeking dropping of charges.

After the court order Monday, Monserratte claimed he was innocent and said he would move the seeking an expeditious trial.

"I will move the seeking to expedite trial in the case. I don't mind if the trial is held on a day-to-day basis," he said.

Monserrate won from constituency in a bypoll held on May 19, the result of which was declared on May 23.

