PM Modi to hold bilaterals with Trump, Macron on G20 sidelines

will hold about 10 bilateral meetings, including with US and French Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the meeting in this week, sources said Tuesday.

Modi, who will attend the 14th summit in from June 28-29, will also participate in the Russia-India- (RIC) and the Japan-America- (JAI) trilaterals, as well as in the meeting of BRICS leaders.

The will have about 10 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Japanese Shinzo Abe, Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump and Macron, the sources said.

Modi's likely meeting with US President Trump, the first since his re-election last month, is set to attract a lot of attention amid strengthening of strategic ties between the two countries.

minister would be India's Sherpa at the meeting of the world's top economies.

The issues under discussion at the summit will include free trade and economic growth, global economy, including taxation, finance, digital economy and artificial intelligence, inclusive and sustainable world, and environment, society 5.0, quality infrastructure, global health, aging, climate change, and marine plastic waste, Prabhu had said last week.

Talking about India's agenda at the meeting, Prabhu said will be discussing important issues such as security, financial stability, reforming multilateralism and WTO reform.

He had said issues such as return of fugitive economic offenders, terrorism, portable social security schemes, disaster-resilient infrastructure, as well as will also be raised by

There are going to be four sessions at the summit -- global economy: trade and investment; innovation in digital economy and artificial intelligence; addressing inequalities and realising and inclusive sustainable world; and climate change, and

The comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)