Rare frog species found in Arunachal Pradesh

Scientists at Zoological Survey of (ZSI) have found a rare frog species in Lower district of Arunachal Pradesh, according to a recently published journal.

The convex-vented horned species (Megophrys pachyproctus), collected from Wildlife Sanctuary of the district in 2017, is crimson in colour, it said.

Led by Bikramjit Sinha, the researchers also found out that the frog is endemic to Xizang in China, the journal, 'Records of the Zoological Survey of India', said.

According to Bhaskar Saikia, the of the journal, there has been a significant rise in the number of frog species discovered in the tropical forests of over the years.

It reaffirms that both and Xizang share similar habitats and topology, Saikia added.

