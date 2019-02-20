GrooveNexus - An Artist-fan Digital Music-place Launched in New Delhi

/ -- Powers EDM Night featuring DJ Mag #25, Quintino, at Engifest,



- A one-of-its-kind digital music-place was launched in on Feb 17th. Founded by three and serial entrepreneurs, the platform aims to connect artists and bands with fans globally.

GrooveNexus was launched amidst a lot of fanfare at Engifest - one of the largest cultural festivals in northern India, hosted by Delhi Technological University, formerly DCE. As part of the launch, GrooveNexus powered an EDM night featuring Quintino, ranked #25 in the world by DJ Mag. The cultural extravaganza also saw performances by celebrated Bollywood musicians, Vishal and Shekhar, and popular Punjabi singer, Harrdy Sandhu. The platform saw over 1,500 registrations with around 10,000 followers in just the first few days.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Mishra, Co-founder, GrooveNexus, said, "Being an alumnus, and having been the at DCE, I always felt the need to create a platform that connects everyone through Launching GrooveNexus at the same place and event, that too around Quintino's grooving EDM music, was the perfect thing to do. We also connected with a lot of other artists including producers, rappers, DJs and singers as part of the Hunt program while sponsoring the event. With GrooveNexus, I see a huge opportunity, especially with millennials and Gen Z, and we have built an interesting model that works well for artists and fans alike."



Talking about the platform and its importance, Nishant Mishra, Co-founder, GrooveNexus, said, "I see this as the perfect place for brands that target music-lovers and youngsters alike. Moreover, has made the unthinkable, possible. Given our wide ecosystem of artists, influencers and others, brands and can now derive precise intelligence on music and ratings from different digital sources on GrooveNexus. This is only the beginning, and definitely the next big thing for marketing and technology in music while we are excited to be at the cusp of these developments."



Commenting on the concept of music-place, Prabhanjan Deshpande, Co-founder, GrooveNexus, said, "Marketplaces are for products and services. This is a place where there is music, and fans of all kinds, hence a music-place. We are in talks with leading artists, including awarded singers, instrumentalists, DJs and other popular names in the field. This is the perfect place for them to share their exclusive originals, and even get previewed by ardent music critiques. We are confident that this is going to change the way and fans have always known each other."



The co-founders, Himanshu, Nishant and Prabhanjan are artists by passion. Himanshu loves mixing music, Nishant loves singing and playing the guitar, while Prabhanjan is a singer, a percussionist and a

The platform can be visited at and visitors can register, as an artist or a fan, for free. GrooveNexus is all set to bring in people and companies of different kinds. This includes event management companies, corporates and venues, music influencers, artist managers and music labels, sound engineers, musical equipment manufacturers, etc. With plans to integrate and AI with the platform, GrooveNexus is all set to transform the way music is experienced.

GrooveNexus is a new-age digital music-place that connects artists and fans globally. The platform showcases original music by artists and bands, across genres, and also writes about music, festivals, trivia, and everything that is relevant about music and musicians. For more information, visit

