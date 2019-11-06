Rat snake creates stir at Dwarka Sector-21 metro station, rescued

A five-foot-long rat snake created quite a stir among passengers at Dwarka Sector-21 metro station on Tuesday evening before being caught and released in the wild.

A wildlife conservation NGO said passengers spotted the snake trying to make its way to the platform, leading to commotion that made it dart under the stairs.

After receiving a call from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation staff, a two-member team of the NGO traced the snake to its last known location.

"After ensuring that all potential hiding places and escape routes were blocked off, the rescuers carefully transferred the snake into a safe transport container," the NGO said.

Wasim Akram of Wildlife SOS said, "Rat snakes are incredibly fast and look very similar to cobras, hence people tend to react very violently to them. Although non-venomous, the rat snake is quick and easily excitable, and may bite if threatened."



Rat snake (Ptyas mucosa), also known as the Oriental rat snake, is a highly adaptable species and is commonly found in urban areas.

