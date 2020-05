Ration given to fifty thousand migrant workers in Kangra: Official

Kangra administration has provided ration to around fifty thousand migrant workers so far, an official said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said total 80,000 people have received essentials from the administration so far, of which 50,000 were migrant workers stranded in the district due to lockdown.

Besides, 15,000 people stranded in Kangra were sent back to their native places. They include migrant workers from Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, the deputy commissioner said.

He said borders of the district have been sealed and people coming to Kangra are being screened at different check posts.

The deputy commissioner said people have started working in MNREGA projects after relaxation in curfew and lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)