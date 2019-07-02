Huawei remains blocked from US 5G: White House trade advisor

JUST IN
Business Standard

AFP  |  Washington 

China's telecoms giant Huawei remains barred from the development of 5G wireless networks in the United States, a senior White House trade advisor said Tuesday.

"US policy on Huawei with respect to 5g in this country has not changed," Peter Navarro told CNBC.

"All we've done, basically, is to allow the sale of chips to Huawei. These are lower tech items which do not impact national security whatsoever.

First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 20:10 IST

