RB India forays into liquid detergent segment

Consumer health and hygiene RB (erstwhile Reckitt Benckiser) has entered into the liquid detergent segment in the country with its global brand launched exclusively through the channel.

It plans to bring more global brands in home hygiene space going forward.

" is a full medium and spread across all the cities and allows you to rest products that are premium. as a channel is growing and allows us to launch products exclusively for the If it ( launch of liquid laundry brand through E-commerce) succeeds it will open flood gates for us to bring more products from our global portfolio," Sukhleen Aneja, director, South Hygiene Home told

When asked if the company will also look at offline distribution channels like modern trade and general retail trade, Aneja said: "Our strategy is to sustain on first and then we may look at offline distribution as well at a later date".

Aneja said the company is looking at competing in the premium laundry detergent space and aims to achieve a significant market share in the Indian market.

RB's innovative keratin based new liquid detergent formula will be imported from to The product is currently available across all the including Amazon, Bigbasket, Grofers and

RB's other popular brands include Dettol, Harpic, Lizol, Mortein, and Veet.

