Megan Fox hasn't watched 'Beverly Hills, 90210': Brian Austin Green

says his wife, is yet to watch iconic '90s soap drama "Beverly Hills, 90210".

Green, who shot to fame with the show as David Silver, said it was Fox's sister who was a fan of the show instead.

"When we met, Megan was like, 'He looks like ' That's all she cared about. She grew up with 'N Sync. Her older sister was a huge fan of '90210', but Megan didn't know it at all," the told

Green, 45, and Fox, 33, have been married since 2010 and met while working on the sitcom "Hope & Faith".

The couple have three children together -- (six), Bodhi Ransom (five) and Journey (two). Green also has a 17-year-old son from a previous relationship with "90210" co-star

Green is set to star in "90210" reboot along with original cast members Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)