RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya quits 6 months before his term ends

RBI Deputy Viral Acharya, who was in-charge of the monetary policy department, has resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term, sources said Monday.

This is the second high profile resignation in the past six month at the of India (RBI).

In December, resigned nearly nine months before the end of his schedule term over differences with the government.

Acharya had joined the central on January 23 last year after Patel was elevated to the post of in September 2016.

The RBI is now left with three deputy governors N S Vishwanathan, B P Kanungo and M K Jain.

Acharya, a who once called himself the 'poor man's Raghuram Rajan', was appointed for three years.

He took over at a time when the central was facing criticism for repeated changes in the rules related to deposit and withdrawal of money, post-demonetisation.

