Australia planning new port in north for use by US Marines: report

is planning to build a new deep-water port on its northern coast able to accommodate deployments as part of efforts to counter China's growing presence in the region, the reported Monday.

The national broadcaster quoted multiple defence and government officials as saying the facility would be about 40 kilometres from Darwin, capital of the Northern Territory, which controversially leased its own port to a Chinese operator in 2015.

The already includes military facilities and hosts visiting US ships, but the said the new port would offer large amphibious warships a more discreet and less busy base of operations.

units of more than 2,000 troops regularly rotate through Darwin as part of the close military cooperation between the two allies.

Both and the have been building up their military presence across the western Pacific to counter moves by to gain influence across the strategically vital region, notably by creating armed outposts on disputed islands in the Sea.

As part of that effort, and recently announced plans to build a joint military base on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island, northeast of

The said the new at Glyde Point would include commercial and industrial operations in addition to facilities for military activities.

An announcement concerning the port could come in the next few weeks to coincide with the height of the bi-annual Talisman Sabre US-Australian military exercise in mid-July, ABC said.

The declined to comment on the ABC report, and the did not immediately respond to requests for a response.

