Death toll from building collapse in Cambodia rises to 24
Train crash kills 4, injures at least 65 in Bangladesh

AP  |  Dhaka 

An official says at least four people were killed and another 65 were injured when five coaches of a passenger train veered off a railway bridge in northeastern Bangladesh.

Local chief government administrator Tofayel Ahmed said the Upaban Express train was heading for the capital, Dhaka, when the crash occurred around midnight at Kulaura in Moulvibazar district on Sunday.

He said the rail bridge broke down when the train was crossing it. The cause of the breakdown wasn't known.

Ahmed said at least 15 passengers were in critical condition.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 08:05 IST

