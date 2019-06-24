RBI deputy guv resignation: Cong raises RBI independence issue

The Monday wondered whether of India Deputy Viral Acharya's "abrupt decision" to resign could have anything to do with his stance on reaffirming the RBI's independence from the

In a surprise move, Acharya has resigned from his position at the central merely six months ahead of the scheduled end of his three-year term, citing personal reasons.

This is the second high-profile exit from the of India (RBI) in the last seven months. Earlier in December 2018, had resigned nearly nine months before the end of his scheduled term.

"RBI Governor, Viral Acharya's resignation comes just six months before his tenure was due to end; could his abrupt decision have anything to do with his stance on reaffirming the RBI's independence from the current government," the said on its official handle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)