DRDO scientist develops herbal drug to treat leucoderma

Ahead of the International Day, a herbal drug developed by the and Development Organisation (DRDO) has given a new hope to those suffering from leucoderma, a skin condition in which white patches develop on the skin.

Recognising the benefits of the drug, the last month conferred Hemant Pandey, a senior DRDO with the prestigious "Science Award" for developing 'lukoskin' for treating the skin condition mired by social stigma.

The auto-immune condition, also called 'vitiligo', can be life-altering. Some people develop low self-esteem and severe depression, an observation which prompted Pandey to work on an advanced version of drug for better results.

As the world marks June 25 as International Day, Pandey, who heads the of Research (DIBER) at Pithoragarh, talked about Lukoskin, which is presently manufactured and marketed by Delhi-based AIMIL Pharma Ltd.

There are various remedies of like allopathic, surgical and adjunctive available at present, but none of the therapies has satisfactorily cured this disease, he said.

"Secondly, these are either costly or single molecule based, with very low level of efficacy and develop side-effects like blister, edema and in the skin with most of the patients discontinuing the treatment," said the scientist, who is a recipient of several prestigious awards for his contribution in the field of herbal medicine.

In fact, in 2015, helped him bag the Agri Innovation Award.

"Hence, we focused on the causes of (aetiology) and researched a comprehensive formulation for the management of leucoderma from herbs by exhaustive scientific studies," said Pandey.

is available in the form of ointment and oral liquid. The developed version is likely to hit the market soon.

The ointment has seven herbal ingredients having properties such as skin photo sensitizer, anti-blister, anti-irritation, anti-septic, wound healing and copper supplementing properties, while the oral dose has been formulated to check the emergence of new spots, said Nitika Kohli, an Ayurveda expert.

Vitiligo is not contagious and is not life-threatening.

The world wide incidence of leucoderma has been reported at 1-2 per cent. In India, its incidence is around 4-5 per cent in some parts of In Gujarat, it is very high at more than 5-8 per cent. This is considered a social stigma in where people confuse it with leprosy, Pandey added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)