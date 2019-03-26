RBI slaps Rs 2 cr penalty on PNB for violating SWIFT norms

The RBI has slapped a penalty of Rs 2 crore on (PNB) for non-compliance of regulatory directions with regard to SWIFT operations, the said Tuesday.

SWIFT is a global messaging software used for transactions by financial entities. The massive Rs 14,000-crore fraud perpetrated by billionaire and his uncle at the was a case of misuse of this messsaging software.

In a regulatory filing, the said the Reserve in a letter dated March 25 has informed the about the penalty.

"In the matter of violations of regulatory directions by observed during assessment of implementation of SWIFT- related operational controls, the Reserve Bank of India, (imposes) an aggregate penalty of Rs 20 million ... on Punjab National Bank," it said.

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank had imposed penalties worth Rs 71 crore on 36 public, for non-compliance with various directions on time-bound implementation and strengthening of SWIFT operations. However, the list did not include

The major banks which were fined by the regulator included SBI, ICICI Bank, HSBC, Bank of Baroda, Citibank, and

