RBI to infuse Rs 15,000 cr next month through G-sec purchases

Friday said it will inject Rs 15,000 crore into the financial system next month through purchase of government bonds via the route.

The government securities will be bought under Open Market Operations (OMO).

The decision has been taken in view of the evolving liquidity situation, the central said in a statement.

"Based on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions and assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward, RBI has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under OMO for Rs 150 billion on June 13, 2019," the RBI said.

Details about the purchase of the government securities would be communicated in due course, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)