4 killed in van-truck collision in Jaunpur

Four people were killed in a van-truck collision on the Jaunpur- Road here, police said Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night near Fatehganj bazar under Buxa Police Station area when the van carrying professional music organisers for events crashed into a truck, while returning from Machhlishahr, said ASP (city)

Bharat Sonekar (40), Bajrangi Maurya (22), Surendra Sonekar (18) and Shahi Bind (25), all of them traveling in the van, were killed in the accident, the ASP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

