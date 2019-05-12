Will Modi hang himself in Vijay Chowk if Cong wins more than 40 seats: Kharge

Stoking a controversy, senior Sunday asked whether would hang himself at Vijay Chowk in if his prediction of the opposition party getting less than 40 seats in polls is proven wrong.

Addressing a rally in support of Subash Rathod, the candidate for the bypoll in Karnataka, Kharge said, "It is you the people sitting here who are going to write the future and fate of this country, it is in your hands to write the fate of Subash and ours, not it their (BJP/Modi) hands."



"Wherever (Modi) goes, (he) says will not get 40 seats (in polls). Does any of you agree with this? If we get 40 seats, will Modi hang himself at Vijay Chowk in " the senior Congress said.

The Congress had won 44 seats in the 2014

and MP has demanded Kharge's apology, saying that she never expected such low remarks from a senior leader like him.

"Blatant lies, fake allegations, derogatory remarks have become common with hollow Congress, nothing progressive! He should apologise!" Karandlaje tweeted.

Stating that Modi was not even born when got freedom, Kharge told the rally, "He keeps speaking against Congress and claims the party did not do anything."



He said Modi claims himself to be from backward community, but he is helping only the super rich.

Chincholi, along with constituency, is going to bypoll on May 19.

The by-poll to Chincholi has been necessitated by the resignation of sitting member Umesh Jadhav, who quit Congress and joined the BJP to contest the recent polls from Gulbarga, while the Kundgol seat fell vacant following the death of C S Shivalli.

The main contest in this bypoll will be between the nominees of the Congress, which held the seats, and the BJP.

The Congress candidates are in Chincholi and Kusumavathi, Shivalli's wife, in Kundgol.

BJP has fielded S I and from Kundgol and seats respectively.

Seventeen candidates are in the fray from Chincholi and eight from Kundgol.

The results will be declared on May 23, along with that of Lok Sabha poll.

The outcome of the bypolls, along with that of the elections to 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, held in two phases on April 18 and 23, is crucial for the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance, facing a fresh bout of dissidence.

