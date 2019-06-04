Supreme Leader: Iran will continue resisting US pressure

Iran's Ayatollah says his country will continue resisting US economic and political pressure on his country.

Khamenei spoke Tuesday on the anniversary of the death of Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, in Khomeini's mausoleum.

Without referring to the US by name, Khamenei said "standing and resisting the enemy's excessive demands and bulling is the only way to stop him."



Khamenei added: "Resistance has a cost, but the cost of surrendering to the enemy is higher."



Last year, the US withdrew from a nuclear deal between and world powers and re-imposed sanctions.

US said the US is willing to talk with "with no preconditions."



says the US must return to the deal first.

