Supreme Leader: Iran will continue resisting US pressure

AP  |  Tehran 

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says his country will continue resisting US economic and political pressure on his country.

Khamenei spoke Tuesday on the anniversary of the death of Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, in Khomeini's mausoleum.

Without referring to the US by name, Khamenei said "standing and resisting the enemy's excessive demands and bulling is the only way to stop him."

Khamenei added: "Resistance has a cost, but the cost of surrendering to the enemy is higher."


Last year, the US withdrew from a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and re-imposed sanctions.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US is willing to talk with Iran "with no preconditions."

Iran says the US must return to the deal first.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 21:50 IST

