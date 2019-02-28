REC board okays borrowing limit hike, Rs 11 per share interim dividend

State-run REC's board Thursday decided to approve an interim of Rs 11 per equity share of Rs 10 each and also increased its overall market borrowing limit to Rs 85,000 crore from the earlier Rs 60,000 for the current financial year.

Board approved declaration and payment of interim at Rs 11 per equity share of Rs 10 each for 2018-19 in a meeting held on Thursday, a company statement said.

The interim will be paid or dispatched on March 19 to those shareholders, according to the statement.

The board also approved modification in limits of the existing market borrowing programme under various debt segments for 2018-19 from 60,000 crore to 85,000 crore.

However, the board deferred proposal regarding market borrowing for 2019-20.

Besides, the board also approved the launch of Capital Gains Tax Exemption Bonds (Series XIII) under Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act, 1961, to raise Rs 2,500 crore on a private placement basis with green shoe option to retain oversubscription.

The bonds are in the nature of secured debentures of face value Rs 10,000 each. Further, the issue will open on April 1 this year and close on March 31, 2020, it added.

