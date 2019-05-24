Record 78 women MPs in new Lok Sabha

The highest-ever number of women have been elected in the 2019 polls.

Out of 542 who will take oath as members of the lower house in the next few days, 78 are women with and leading at 11 each.

A total of 724 women candidates contested from across the country with fielding the maximum women at 54 followed closely by at 53.

With over 14 per cent female MPs, the 17th will have the highest number of women candidates since 1952. In 16th Lok Sabha, 64 women had won, while 52 women were elected to the 15th

A Bill for 33 per cent representation for women in legislatures in pending in Parliament.

As many as 27 out of 41 sitting women MPs, including Sonia Gandhi, and Kirron Kher, retained their seats in Lok Sabha polls, but the likes of Smriti Irani and Pragya Thakur stole the show with their victories over their more renowned rivals.

Irani emerged as a giant-slayer -- this time scripting a historic win by dethroning in the Congress's home turf Amethi. Controversial candidate from and terror-accused Thakur won against former

Other prominent names to enter Parliament are DMK candidate from Thoothukkudi Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and BJP's Rita Bahuguna, who won from Uttar Pradesh's constituency.

Locket Chatterjee, Bengali from the Trinamool Congress, won in Hoogly constituency.

Among the other parties, the fielded 24 women candidates, the All (AITC) 23, the CPI(M) 10, the CPI four, while the Nationalist Party (NCP) fielded one woman candidate.

As many as 222 women contested the polls independently.

A total of 8,049 candidates were in the fray in the parliamentary polls.

Four transgender candidates contested the elections independently, while the was the only party to field a transgender nominee. But all transgender candidates lost in the polls.

The highest number of women candidates were fielded from at 104, followed by Sixty-four women candidates have been fielded from Tamil Nadu, 55 from and 54 from

on Thursday led his towards a spectacular victory for a second term in office.

In 14th Lok Sabha 52 women candidates won, in 13th Lok Sabha 52 women candidates won, in 12th Lok Sabha 44 women candidates won, in 11th Lok Sabha 41 women candidates won.

In 10th Lok Sabha 42 women candidates won. There were 28 women in 9th Lok Sabha while the 8th Lok Sabha had 45 women Before that, the maximum of 37 women won in 3rd Lok Sabha.

There were 24 women each in the first and the second Lok Sabha.

