BJP sets new record for highest victory margin in five seats in Delhi

The BJP which swept all the seven seats in Delhi, set new records in five constituencies where its candidates defeated their opponents with the highest margins ever.

Parvesh Verma, the sitting from the West constituency, won a second term with a record-breaking margin of 5.78 lakh votes. The runner-up, Congress's Mahabal Mishra, got 2,87,162 votes.

Verma broke his own record for the highest victory margin in

In 2014, he had trounced his closest rival, of the AAP, by a margin of 2,68,586 votes. This time, he got 8,65,648 of the total 14,41,601 votes polled in the seat.

The BJP candidate from the Northwest (reserved) seat, Hans Raj Hans, clobbered his closest rival, of the AAP, with an emphatic margin of 5,53,075 votes, a record in the constituency.

The singer-turned-politician got 8,48,663 of the total 14,02,962 votes, while Singh could garner only 2,94,766.

In 2014, Udit Raj had won the seat on a BJP ticket by a margin of 1,06,802 votes.

Cricketer-turned-politician and BJP candidate from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, overwhelmed Arvinder Singh Lovely of the by a record margin of 3,91,222 votes.

Gambhir polled 6,96,156 votes against 3,04,934 garnered by Lovely.

Five years ago, BJP's Maheish Girri had bagged the seat with a margin of 1,90,463 votes.

The saffron party's Gujjar face from South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, hammered first-timer Raghav Chadha of the by 3,67,043 votes, a record in the seat.

In 2014, he had won the seat by 1,07,000 votes.

The BJP's Delhi clinched the Northeast Delhi seat, defeating three-time by a record margin of 3,66,102 votes.

Only and BJP won their respective seats by a margin lesser than the 2014 record.

Lekhi, the sitting from the seat, secured a second term, defeating veteran by 2,56,504 votes.

Harsh Vardhan, the party's Chandi Chowk candidate, had the lowest winning margin in the city at just 2, 28,145 lakh votes.

Three candidates of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, from Chandni Chowk, Brijesh Goyal from and from Northeast Delhi, lost their deposits as they secured less than one-sixth of the total votes polled in their respective constituency.

Goyal polled 1,50,342 of the total 9,20,541 votes, Pandey garnered 1,90,856 of the total 1,46,1475 votes, while Gupta got 1,43,717 of the cumulative 9,74,103 votes.

Boxer-turned-politician and candidate forfeited his deposit in the South Delhi seat, bagging just 1,64,613 (13.56 per cent) votes.

