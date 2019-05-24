At Roland Garros, if you've got to go, you'll have to stay

When you've got to go, you've got to go but at this year, players desperate to dash to the toilet may have to grin and bear it following a rule change.

chiefs have decided to limit toilet breaks during a match to one per

Previously, women players were allowed two toilet breaks in a three-set match while men could go three times in a five-setter.

However, the sight of a dashing from a court in the heat of battle -- often when a set has been lost -- has left opponents and fans irritated, claiming that the move is merely a tactical manoeuvre.

"For men it's a little bit different because they can play maybe five, six hours, easy," said Karolina Pliskova, the second seed this year.

"Maybe I think they should have two, that would be better. But the women, I think one is enough. Maybe too much! "Because you always have time to go before.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)