Kher registers second consecutive win from Chandigarh LS seat

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher Thursday registered her second consecutive victory on the BJP ticket from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

Kher drubbed her nearest rival Pawan Kumar Bansal of the Congress by a margin of 46,970 votes.

The AAP finished poor third place as its candidate and turncoat Harmohan Dhawan failed to save his security deposit.

NOTA polled 4,335 votes in the city and was placed at the fifth spot out of the total 36 candidates.

From the beginning of counting of votes, Kher maintained lead against former railway minister.

Former Union minister and four-time MP Bansal will again have to content with the second spot.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 00:16 IST

