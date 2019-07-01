5 missing after car falls into gorge in U'khand

Five youths are missing after the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, police said on Monday.

The mishap occurred near the Kali temple on the Malari road on Sunday evening when the youths, who belonged to nearby villages, were returning home after playing a cricket match, the Joshimath police station said.

It said the gorge was do deep that it was difficult to reach the spot where the vehicle appears to have landed after the accident.

A rescue operation has been launched by the police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. Due to poor telecommunication facilities in the area, detailed information is not being received at the district headquarters, the police station said.

