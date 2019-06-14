Regime, Russia bombardment kills 28 in northwest Syria: monitor

Regime and Russian air strikes and shelling have killed at least 28 people including seven civilians in embattled northwest Syria, a war monitor said Friday, despite a ceasefire announced by

The civilians were killed in regime air strikes and shelling on the south of province and the north of province Thursday, the for Human Rights said.

Russian and regime air strikes also killed 21 jihadist and Islamist fighters in the same region the same day, the Britain-based monitor added.

The region of some three million people is supposed to be protected from a massive regime offensive by a buffer zone deal that and signed in September.

But it was never fully implemented, as jihadists refused to withdraw from a planned demilitarised zone.

In January, the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance led by Syria's former affiliate extended its administrative control over the region, which includes most of province as well as adjacent slivers of Latakia, and provinces.

The and have upped their bombardment of the region since late April, killing more than 360 civilians, according to the Observatory.

Syria's war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.

launched a military intervention in support of the regime in 2015, helping its forces reclaim large parts of the country from opposition fighters and jihadists.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)