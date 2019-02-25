Regulations in last 2 yrs against every telco except Jio: Vodafone CEO

Monday alleged that regulatory outcomes in over the past two years have been against every except Reliance

Currently, in India, operates as Idea Ltd in partnership with

Vodafone Nick Read, however, highlighted that its business in has gone through a tough period but now, the company is well-positioned to play in the country with plans to invest in network and monetisation of assets.

"I think we only asked for level-playing field in terms of regulations. Over the last two years, we had many regulatory outcomes that were against every one in the market except We made that point clear," Vodafone told reporters here in response to his views on the Indian regulatory and policy regime.

He, however, said the current level of mobile services rates are the lowest in and not sustainable.

"All three players in the market are haemorrhaging cash... Pricing is the lowest (in India) in the world for now; average consumer is consuming 12 gigabits (GB) at price points you don't see anywhere else. Ultimately, pricing will go up, that does not mean it jumps, it will moderate," Read said.

Vodafone Idea has raised minimum tariff to Rs 35, increasing the company's average revenue per user by 1.5 per cent on a quarterly basis to Rs 89.

The total debt of Vodafone Idea stood at Rs 1,23,660 crore at the end of December 31, 2018.

"Now, heavy discounting is going on.At the moment, we provide fantastic 4G service at the market and it is too early for 5G in terms of handset penetration. If we bring in 5G now, we won't be using high amounts of handsets," Read said.

