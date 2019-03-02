Release water from Nagarjuna Sagar dam to save crops:Rao to CS

-
ALSO READ
KCR instructs to release water from Nagarjuna Sagar to save crop in Khammam
Green nod for Telangana's Rs 13,384 cr Sita Ram Irrigation project
TRS chief confident to win all 10 Assembly seats in Khammam
Power Finance sanctions loan for Telangana irrigation project
Minor boy dies after assault by senior in Telangana
-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Saturday directed Chief Secretary S K Joshi to release water from Left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar dam to save crops in two lakh acres in Khammam district.
Rao took the decision following a request by Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, the TDP MLA from Sattupalli release from CMs office said.
Veeraiah informed Rao that two lakh acres was under cultivation in Sattupalli, Khammam, Paleru, Wyra and Madhira constituencies in the district and that water was required to save the crops, it said.
He wanted release of water for 10 days from Nagarjuna Sagar Left canal.
Rao responded positively to the request, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU