Release water from Nagarjuna Sagar dam to save crops:Rao to CS

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Saturday directed Chief Secretary S K Joshi to release water from Left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar dam to save crops in two lakh acres in Khammam district.

Rao took the decision following a request by Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, the TDP MLA from Sattupalli release from CMs office said.

Veeraiah informed Rao that two lakh acres was under cultivation in Sattupalli, Khammam, Paleru, Wyra and Madhira constituencies in the district and that water was required to save the crops, it said.

He wanted release of water for 10 days from Nagarjuna Sagar Left canal.

Rao responded positively to the request, it said.

First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 19:20 IST

