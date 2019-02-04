Religious freedom not just 'freedom of worship': Pope in Gulf

Francis Monday called for "the full recognition" of rights for people of all faiths from the UAE, the first visit by the of the to the

The called for the "full recognition of the other and his or her freedom" in a meeting with Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the top Sunni Muslim

Religious freedom "is not limited only to freedom of worship but sees in the other truly a brother or sister, a child of my own humanity whom God leaves free and whom, therefore, no human institution can coerce, not even in God's name", Francis said.

