Remove govt staff operating 'side businesses': Goa minister

Labour and Employment Minister Friday said "at least 30 per cent" of government employees were operating private businesses and the administration should weed them out, and in the process create jobs for educated youth.

He further said such government servants were lax in their official duties.

"If a government servant has started a side business, then it is a good thing since he has created employment. However, he should resign from his government job," Khaunte said, adding that he would be writing to Pramod Sawant to create a task force to identify such government staffers.

He said should replicate the policy at the Centre under which some officers were asked to take voluntary retirement.

Khaunte said Goa's employment policy would be formulated soon and the consultation process for it has already begun.

