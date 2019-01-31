Rename Dadar metro rail station as 'Shiv Sena Bhavan': Sena MP

A MP Thursday demanded that the metro rail station, which is coming up near the party's headquarters, be renamed as ' Bhavan'.

member made this demand in a letter written to

The Bhavan, the party's headquarters, is located at in central

Desai said the Western Railway as well as the Central Railway already have two stations named as in the area.

He argued that in view of the existing railway stations of the same name, there was no need of christening the metro station, part of the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Line or Line 3, also as Dadar.

"The metro station concerned is coming up near the historic structure 'Shiv Sena Bhavan' constructed by late Bus stops near it are also known as 'Shiv Sena Bhavan'," Desai said in the letter.

He observed that some stations on the metro line, such as Science Museum, Siddhivinayak and Shitaladevi, were named based on their proximity to these places.

"Considering these aspects, I insist that Dadar metro station is renamed as Shiv Sena Bhavan," Desai said.

