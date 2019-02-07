Renault reports Ghosn's wedding to investigators

said Thursday it would inform investigators that its former chief Carlos Ghosn, who is being held in on allegations of financial misconduct, personally benefited from a corporate sponsorship deal.

The latest allegations concern Ghosn's lavish marriage at the outside in October 2016.

According to a report in the Figaro newspaper, the operators of the palace waived the usual 50,000-euro (USD 57,000) fee for the reception at the 17th-century as part of a sponsorship deal between Versailles and

The firm's "identified that a contribution of 50,000 euros, under a sponsorship agreement signed with the Chateau de Versailles, was allocated to Mr. Ghosn's personal benefit", said in its statement.

Ghosn threw an extravagant wedding party at Versailles to celebrate his second marriage which featured actors in 18th-century clothing.

Ghosn's arrest in November in and subsequent indictment on three charges has led to renewed scrutiny of his lifestyle and allegations from his Japanese partners that he was greedy.

It has also exposed rifts between and French carmaker Renault which, together with Mitsubishi Motors, make up the world's top-selling group.

The Japanese firms jettisoned Ghosn almost immediately but Renault waited much longer and the tycoon eventually resigned as

In an interview with AFP last week, Ghosn said Nissan's probe into his alleged misconduct was a "trap", "plot" and a "story of betrayal".

