Renault talks became 'unreasonable': FCA boss Elkann

AFP  |  Rome 

Merger negotiations between Renault and Fiat-Chrysler had reached a point where continuing would be "unreasonable", the Italian-American carmaker's boss John Elkann said on Thursday after the talks' spectacular collapse.

"When it becomes clear that the conversations have been brought to the point beyond which it becomes unreasonable to go, it is necessary to be equally brave to interrupt them," Elkann wrote in a letter to employees published by Italian media.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 22:20 IST

