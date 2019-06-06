One killed, three injured after diesel tank explodes during welding

An 18-year-old man was killed and three others were injured on Thursday after the diesel tank of a truck exploded during in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sumit, a resident of Dakshin Puri.

Mohammad Nurain Khan, Nizamuddin and Vakil got injured in the incident, they said.

According to a fire official, was informed about the incident at around 1 pm, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The received information at around 12.15 pm regarding the fire, police said.

After reaching the spot, four people were found injured. They were rushed to where was declared brought dead, a said.

During investigation, it surfaced that Sumit, a welder, was repairing the diesel tank of the truck, police said.

"During the welding, the tank exploded and a fire broke out, causing fatal burns to Sumit" Chinmoy Biswal, of Police (Southeast), said.

The three other persons, who were injured, were standing near the tank and were doing their work, police said, adding that the tank was not attached to any truck at the time of the incident.

A case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Govindpuri Police Station, the DCP added.

